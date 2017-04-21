PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since May 1 on political uncertainty

* U.S. economy grows 1.2 pct in first quarter -data * Silver, palladium see biggest weekly gains this month (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, May 26 Gold rose to its highest in nearly four weeks on Friday as political uncertainty led investors to favor bullion over assets considered riskier such as stocks. "We have had the political noise coming from Trump and the U.S. administra