* Outlook raised to stable from negative, Baa2 rating
affirmed
* Move comes as PD leader Renzi prepares to lead new
government
* Moody's move reflects resilience of govt financial
strength
By Giulio Piovaccari and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 14 Ratings agency Moody's lifted on
Friday its outlook on Italy's credit rating to 'stable' from
'negative', the first signal of a possible change in sentiment
towards the country's sovereign debt since the start of the euro
zone crisis.
The move comes as Italy is slowly showing signs of emerging
from its longest economic recession in 60 years and as
centre-left head Matteo Renzi readies to become the country's
premier amid pressure to carry out much-needed structural
reforms.
In December, Moody's had upgraded the outlook of Spain,
which like Italy was hit hard by the sovereign debt crisis, to
stable to reflect a rebalancing of its economy..
Moody's said in a statement it had improved its outlook on
the euro-zone's third largest economy on the back of Italy's
resilient financial strength, sinking funding costs and
diminished risk the state may have to use resources to help
recapitalise its banks.
"Italy's robust debt affordability is underpinned by
historically low funding costs," Moody's said in a statement as
it confirmed its "Baa2" rating on Italy, which is just two
notches above 'junk' status.
Italy on Thursday sold three-year debt at the lowest yield
since the introduction of the euro. On the secondary market on
Friday 10-year bond yields held near eight-year lows of around
3.7 percent, about half the yield hit in late 2011 when Italy's
crisis was in the midst of the euro zone storm.
Dietmar Hornung, Moody's Associate Managing Director for the
Sovereign Risk Group, said the risk for Italy's finances
deriving from its banking sector were more limited now that its
largest bank had strengthened their capital base.
"As long as the recapitalisation needs that crystalize on
the government's balance sheet stay below 20 billion euros, this
would by itself unlikely move back the outlook back to
negative," he said.
Italy has paid 4.1 billion euros in state aid to prop its
No.3 bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
REPEATED DOWNGRADES
Moody's has carried out repeated downgrades of Italy's
rating since the euro zone crisis intensified in the summer of
2011, slashing at various stages the credit worthiness of the
country's sovereign debt by six notches from Aa2 to Baa2.
Standard & Poor's rates Italy BBB and Fitch gives it a
rating of BBB+. Both still have a negative outlook on Italy.
Renzi, who has promised radical reforms to get the country
out of its quagmire, could be named prime minister this weekend
after his centre-left Democratic Party leadership forced party
rival Enrico Letta to resign after 10 months.
Moody's expects Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio to peak this year
at below 135 percent and said Letta's exit and expectations
Renzi will head a new government does not change its forecasts.
Renzi's decision to bring down the government matured over
the past fortnight, according to people close to him, after
pressure from unions and Italy's business lobby which wanted
faster steps to improve the country's corporate landscape.
"I hope that a new and a quicker reform drive could let
Italy join the recovery that we are seeing now in the rest of
Europe," said Sandro De Poli, country CEO for Italy and Israel
for giant conglomerate General Electric.
Data from statistics office ISTAT on Friday showed a 0.1
percent rise in economic output in the final quarter of last
year, a meagre showing but the first increase since 2011.
At 2 trillion euros Italy's public debt is equivalent to
more than 130 percent of total economic output and its 12.7
percent unemployment rate is the highest since the 1970s.