LONDON, June 19 The emergence of a "weak"
coalition government in Italy would not necessarily lead S&P
Global to downgrade the country's sovereign credit rating, the
credit ratings agency said on Monday.
S&P affirmed Italy's rating at BBB- with a stable outlook on
May 5.
S&P said it did not expect any party to win an outright
majority in the next parliamentary elections, the timing of
which is not yet certain as the main political parties struggle
to reach a deal on electoral reform.
Gains by the anti-EU Five Star movement, which is performing
strongly in the polls, which could "raise questions" about the
Italy's economic recovery, it added.
"Overall, we are of the view that Italy's current economic
position is such that if even a weak coalition government
appeared over the next few months, this, in and of itself, would
not necessarily move the rating," S&P said in its report.
