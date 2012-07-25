BRIEF-Gee Automotive Holdings raises $76.5 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2scq80Y)
NEW YORK, July 25 Credit ratings agency Egan-Jones on Wednesday cut Italy's sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B-plus with a negative outlook, citing the country's stumbling regional governments.
"Italy cannot support all of its debt if the EU economy falters," Egan-Jones said in a statement.
BOSTON, June 6 Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.