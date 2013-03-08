NEW YORK, March 8 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing in part political uncertainty on the country's recent inconclusive elections.

The outlook is negative, Fitch said in a statement.

"The inconclusive results of the Italian parliamentary elections on 24-25 February make it unlikely that a stable new government can be formed in the next few weeks," Fitch said.

"The increased political uncertainty and non-conducive backdrop for further structural reform measures constitute a further adverse shock to the real economy amidst the deep recession."