* Fitch, S&P face landmark trial over Italy downgrades
* Rating agencies reject all allegations
* Unlikely that Fitch pulls ratings on Italy-strategist
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 14 Fitch Ratings may reconsider its
operations in Italy after its Italian unit and two employees
were accused in an investigation of leaking information about
sovereign debt downgrades, it said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Trani are
seeking a trial for seven former and current employees at Fitch
and peer Standard & Poor's for allegedly leaking information
about their downgrades during market hours.
If the case goes to court, it would represent the first
trial in Europe over liability of rating agencies and reshape
the way agencies release their reports at a time of increased
global economic uncertainty.
Calling the case "an unprecedented manoeuvre that lacks any
merit", Fitch said in a statement on Wednesday it had restricted
with immediate effect its market communication on ratings for
Italian entities and issuance to formal published research only.
"All teleconferences, conferences in Italy and any similar
events for the purpose of discussing Italian entities are
suspended, and questions from third-party market participants
such as investors or journalists will be referred back to our
published comments," it said.
"If Fitch does not receive adequate assurances that this
type of incident will not be repeated, we may have to
re-evaluate the future of our operations in Italy."
Fitch's Italy unit and S&P's branch in London are also
probed under an Italian law which holds companies liable for
alleged crimes committed by their employees, judicial sources
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Both S&P and Fitch have rejected the claims and a judge will
have the ultimate say over whether to launch a trial.
FALLOUT UNCERTAIN
The case focuses on a series of credit downgrades since
2011, including one by Fitch in January 2012, which prompted
steep losses on Italy's stock and bond markets.
Prosecutors say Fitch released comments on its upcoming
downgrade of Italy before the rating cut was announced.
On Tuesday Fitch said it had communicated a possible
downgrade of Italy when it placed the country on Rating Watch
Negative in December 2011. Its public comments in January
referred to that report, it said.
Analysts say investors care more about ratings than comments
and see it as unlikely that Fitch withdraws from Italy.
"It's hard to see them (Fitch) actually going through with
that threat because it may not go well with clients," Lyn
Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank in London, told
Reuters.
"If you're a French corporate, for example, and see that
you're going to think: What? So if you get annoyed by my
government, you're not going to rate me any more?," he said.
In the extreme scenario that Fitch ever decided to pull its
evaluation of the country, this would prompt investment funds to
readjust their average ratings, he said, adding this would have
little impact on the bond market.
"If a fund used the lowest rating and that was Fitch, it
means that the fund would shift to using a higher rating on that
bond and would buy more. Conversely, if it uses the highest
rating, it will have to sell."