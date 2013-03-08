* Fitch cites deeper recession, weak reform prospects
* Hikes debt forecast
* Sees economy contracting 1.8 pct this year
By Gavin Jones and Francesca Landini
ROME/MILAN, March 8 Ratings agency Fitch added
to Italy's mounting problems on Friday by cutting its credit
rating due to the political uncertainty after last week's
election, deep recession and rising debt.
Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to
BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, raising the risk its next
ratings change will be a further downgrade.
"The inconclusive results of the Italian parliamentary
elections on February 24-25 make it unlikely that a stable new
government can be formed in the next few weeks," Fitch said.
"The increased political uncertainty and non-conducive
backdrop for further structural reform measures constitute a
further adverse shock to the real economy amidst the deep
recession."
The election produced a hung parliament, with a centre-left
coalition winning the lower house but falling short of control
of the Senate, which has equal legislative powers.
Responding to the downgrade, the Italian Treasury said the
current political uncertainty was a normal part of democracy.
"We reaffirm the confidence that Italy will find the
political solutions and will therefore continue the ongoing
reform process," it said in a statement.
Fitch said it now expects the economy to shrink by 1.8
percent this year, far below the most recent forecast by Mario
Monti's outgoing technocrat government of a 0.2 percent
contraction.
Italy has been Europe's most sluggish economy for more than
a decade. It has been in recession since the middle of 2011 and
is not expected to post any growth until the second half of this
year at the earliest. GDP shrank 2.4 percent last year.
With the economic weakness taking a heavy toll on public
finances, it added it sees Italian public debt, the second
highest in the euro zone after Greece's, peaking this year at
nearly 130 percent of gross domestic product.
That was a sharp upward revision from its previous forecast
of 125 percent made in the middle of 2012.
The euro fell slightly against the dollar after Fitch's
decision, Italian bond yields rose and the cost of insuring
Italian debt against default increased.
The difference between the yield on Italian benchmark bonds
and safer German Bunds closed the European trading day at 3.18
percentage points.
That was up from Friday's lows of slightly below 3 points
but still far below the highs above 5.5 points at the peak of
the euro zone debt crisis near the end of 2011.
ECB BACKSTOP
Market reaction to the election has been far more muted than
expected, with investors calmed by an improved global growth
outlook and assurances from the European Central Bank that it
will buy the bonds of euro zone countries in difficulty that ask
for help.
"I don't expect the downgrade to lead to much short term
pressure, but it will certainly signal that rating agencies are
ready to review and worsen their view on Italy should political
uncertainty continue," said ING analyst Alessandro Giansanti.
The political situation has been deadlocked since the
election. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement holds the
balance of power and says it will not ally itself with either of
the main centre-left and centre-right blocs.
Parliament convenes on March 15 and President Giorgio
Napolitano will hold consultations with the leaders of all the
parties to see if a government can be formed. If it cannot, the
country will be headed for fresh elections within a few months.
"We still don't know who won the elections but we know that
the country has lost," said Giacomo Vaciago, head of economic
research institute REF.
Standard & Poor's rates Italy BBB-plus and Moody's rates the
country Baa2. Both ratings carry negative outlooks.
With three of the four ratings agencies now rating Italy
below A, the threat is increasing that investors will have to
pay higher charges for using Italian sovereign debt as
collateral to obtain loans from the European Central Bank.
Those charges, known as a "haircut" will kick in if the
smaller Canadian agency, DBRS also downgrades Italy from its
current A (low) rating, and would push up Italy's borrowing
costs.