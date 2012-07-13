* Moody's cuts Italy by two notches to Baa2, two levels
above junk
* Says could cut further, warns of political instability
* Italy 3-yr yields fall well below 5 pct at auction
* Italy sells maximum planned amount in bonds
By Valentina Za and Lisa Jucca
MILAN, July 13 Italian banks came to the rescue
on Friday after the country suffered a ratings downgrade, but
while Rome cut its three-year borrowing costs at auction, a rise
in 10-year bond yields highlighted concern it may fall victim to
Europe's debt crisis.
Moody's cut Italy's sovereign debt rating to Baa2 on Friday,
citing doubts over Italy's long-term resolve to push through
much-needed reforms and saying persistent worries about Spain
and Greece were increasing its liquidity risks.
Solid domestic demand helped the Italian Treasury sell the
top planned amount of 5.25 billion euros in bonds, paying less
than a month ago on three-year paper.
"This was a challenging enough auction without the downgrade
which makes the result look all the more impressive," said Spiro
Sovereign Strategy Managing Director Nicholas Spiro.
"Once again, the Treasury was able to get its debt out the
door, which right now is the overriding priority."
A new 2015 bond was sold at an average 4.65 percent rate,
compared with the 5.30 percent Italy paid in June just before a
cliffhanger Greek vote that had stoked fears of a euro exit and
soon after an unconvincing first deal to help Spanish banks.
Italian banks' commitment to support Rome's refinancing of
its 2 trillion euro debt and a broad domestic investor base have
provided a safety net for Italy throughout the crisis.
Foreign investors' reluctance to hold Italian debt, however,
keeps the yields under pressure. Benchmark 10-year-bond yields
were up nine basis points around 6 percent while
Italy's debt insurance costs also rose.
"Does it mean this puts a cap on the rise in Italian yield?
Well, not really," said strategist Marc Ostwald at Monument
Securities in London.
The U.S. rating agency lauded Prime Minister Mario Monti's
commitment to fiscal reforms and structural consolidation. But
warned it could again cut the country's marks if the next
Italian government failed to continue along this path.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that risks to
implementing these reforms remain substantial. Adding to them is
the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, which increases
austerity and reform fatigue among the population," it said.
"The political climate, particularly as the spring 2013
elections draw near, is also a source of implementation risk."
Analysts say political uncertainty ahead of elections is the
main risk for Italy, where frustration with austerity measures
and the country's weak and fragmented party system is stoking
anti-European sentiment and has helped the meteoric rise of the
populist Five Star Movement, led by comedian Beppe Grillo.
Respected technocrat Monti, who was called in last November
to pull back Italy from the edge of the cliff and avoid a
Greek-style debt crisis, has said he will stand down next year.
Three-times Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has kept a
low profile since being forced out to leave room for Monti,
announced this week he will return to frontline politics as the
centre-right candidate, further muddling the political outlook.
He has taken an increasingly anti-European tone in recent
public comments, criticising Monti's austerity policies and
openly questioning the value of remaining in the euro.
"Berlusconi seems to have picked up on the increased sense
of frustration within the Italian society that the sacrifices
being made by the country are not being sufficiently recognised
by the markets and that part of the blame lies in the slow EU
policy response," said BNP Paribas analyst Luigi Speranza.
Opinion polls suggest that a centre-left bloc would win the
elections and it is not yet clear whether Berlusconi's return to
front line politics may alter the picture.
UNJUSTIFIED
The stark warning from Moody's, which comes as investors are
already fretting about Spain's ability to mend its banking
sector, knocked the euro down about a quarter of a cent
overnight and initially sunk Italian bond futures.
The downgrade prompted angry reactions in Italian political
and economic circles, with Italian Industry Minister Corrado
Passera calling it "altogether unjustified and misleading."
The European Commission, which has so far mostly refrained
from commenting on rating actions on individual euro zone
countries, queried the timing of Moody's downgrade while backing
the steps Italy has taken address its structural weaknesses.
"I do think one can legitimately and seriously question the
timing of it, whether the timing was appropriate," Commission
spokesman Simon O'Connor told a regular briefing.
But one senior Italian banker who declined to be named said
the rating action could also provide a positive stimulus for a
rapid response to the euro zone crisis: "It will create further
pressure at EU level for a solution."
Italian magistrates are currently investigating for possible
market manipulation past downgrade actions by the three main
international rating agencies - Moody's, Standard & Poor's and
Fitch - which triggered massive sell-offs of Italian assets.
The rating agencies deny vigorously any wrongdoing.
On Friday, Italian inflation-linked bonds sold off sharply
as the downgrade would cause them to drop out of an important
bond index. Linkers represent only a small portion of Italy's
debt.
The yield difference between 10-year Italian government
bonds and German Bunds remained at around 475 basis points, a
high level that is frustrating the government in Rome and that
Federico Ghizzoni, who heads of Italy's biggest bank by assets
UniCredit, has called 'unsustainable'.
Monti this week did not rule out tapping euro zone bailout
funds through a new bond-buying system to help ease Italy's
borrowing costs. But Moody's said an Italian request for
external assistance could trigger a further downgrade.
The country's economy is projected to contract by as much as
2 percent, dimming the prospect of implementing reforms.
Analysts estimate foreigners hold about one third of Italy's
public debt, down from 40 percent a year ago. Foreign deposits
at Italian banks have fallen 20 percent year on year.
"This is just Moody's opinion. I think our country, and our
manufacturing system, is much stronger than the Moody's
evaluation suggests," domestic business association head Giorgio
Squinzi said.