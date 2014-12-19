LONDON Dec 19 Italy will face a sovereign
credit rating review from agency DBRS on March 27, which if it
ends in a downgrade would cut 5 percent off the collateral value
of Italian bonds at the European Central Bank.
DBRS, which announced the review date on Friday, is the only
agency apart from Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch used by
the ECB to judge the quality of bonds that commercial banks
provide as insurance when they borrow its cheap funding.
DBRS has an A (low) rating on Italy with a negative outlook.
That is well above S&P, Moody's and Fitch ratings
and is the only thing sparing Italian government
bonds - and the banks that use them to get ECB cash - from the 5
percent penalty the central bank applies to sub A-rated bonds.
The ECB could find a way to waive the rule, such as by
getting the Italian government to provide some form of
guarantee, but it may opt not to do this.
S&P cut Italy to the cusp of non-investment grade, or
'junk', this month.
DBRS' rating stands out by contrast, and bets on a downgrade
are rising.
"Italy remains a very, very problematic story and the risks
are clearly to the downside," said DBRS' head of sovereign
ratings Fergus McCormick. "Frankly no country can reduce its
debt burden if it is not growing."
The review is the first major entry in next year's calendar
of sovereign ratings that agencies now have to publish in Europe
at the start of each year. S&P, Moody's and Fitch are likely to
set their dates next week.
DBRS will review Spain, which is rated the same as Italy but
with a stable outlook and which is in a similar situation in
terms of the ECB, two weeks later on April 10.
McCormick said DBRS' last review of Italy had seen some of
its analysts considering a downgrade, but that they decided to
give the government of Matteo Renzi more time to push through
key labour market and anti-corruption reforms.
That issue has been complicated by this week's hint from
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano that he will retire early
next year, which might cause a delay in the reform process.
"The biggest weakness in Italy remains the political system,
which remains very fragmented," McCormick added.
"Either they approve legislation to make the economy more
efficient, reduce bureaucracy and corruption, or it will remain
with very, very low growth and low inflation for the foreseeable
future, and that is very problematic."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)