By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, June 22 Italian state auditors are
investigating whether downgrades of Italy by the three major
rating agencies last year hurt the debt-laden country's finances
by making it accelerate austerity measures that have deepened
its recession.
European policymakers, struggling to shore up state
finances, have accused analysts of being too quick to cut euro
zone sovereign ratings despite bailouts and their spending cuts
and tax increases. The rating agencies already face a separate
criminal probe in a southern Italian town.
"It is not right for agencies to speak so irreverently about
Italian sovereign debt, causing economic consequences that
everybody can see," Angelo De Dominicis, who heads the
prosecutors' office of the Rome state audit court, told Reuters
on Friday.
The prosecutor said a string of downgrades had prompted Rome
to push through tough measures to try to restore investor
confidence, with big tax hikes pushing the economy deeper into
recession.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch rejected the allegations.
Moody's was not available for comment. Downgrades by the
agencies forced up Italy's borrowing costs.
"Our analysts have operated with the highest standards of
professionalism and integrity," Fitch's head of communications,
Daniel Noonan, said in an emailed statement. "We believe the
Corte dei Conti will reach a similar conclusion."
De Dominicis said he hoped to sum up the investigation by
the end of the year. He would then decide whether to ask a court
to rule in the case, which could lead to requests for damages
against the agencies.
The top credit rating agencies have come under fire around
the world for not predicting the subprime mortgage debt crisis
of 2007-2008.
The European Union has moved to rein in the big agencies,
although this week it watered down some proposals for doing so
under pressure from businesses. The European Central Bank is
also discussing a plan to scrap credit rating rules on euro zone
sovereign bonds, central bank sources say.
Nowhere have the rating agencies faced greater criticism
than Italy, where frustration grew further last month after a
mass downgrade of banks.
That prompted a criminal investigation which is now winding
up in the southern Italian town of Trani. Prosecutors there
accuse the agencies of publishing incorrect reports and of at
least one leak during market hours, wrick knocked shares.
S&P has said none of its controlling shareholders had access
to data or reports before the downgrade was made public.
Moody's has said it takes the dissemination of
market-sensitive information very seriously and is cooperating
with authorities. Fitch has not commented on the case.