MILAN/TRANI Italy Oct 28 An Italian court
indicted officials from ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and
Fitch on Tuesday over accusations of market manipulation related
to cuts to Italy's sovereign debt ratings during the euro zone
debt crisis in 2011 and 2012.
A court in the small southern city of Trani also indicted
the two companies for their legal liability in the case through
the actions of their employees. The trial is due to start on
Feb. 4, 2015.
The judge ordered five current and former employees of
Standard & Poor's and one from Fitch to stand trial over
accusations that sensitive reports were released during trading
hours, causing heavy losses on stock and bond markets.
S&P said in a statement the allegations were "completely
unfounded and unsupported by any evidence".
Fitch added in a separate note that it disagreed with the
judge's decision and was confident that the agency and its
officials would be exonerated as the proceedings continue.
The investigation initially also included the third major
ratings agency, Moody's, but prosecutors later dropped the case
against it.
The probe into alleged market manipulation and abuse of
privileged information highlighted the widespread frustration
felt in Italy over the role of the ratings agencies in
responding to the global financial crisis.
Steep ratings downgrades were blamed by many in Italy for
undermining confidence in Italy's 2 trillion euro public debt,
potentially pushing the country towards the kind of disaster
that engulfed Greece.
They included reports in January 2012 by S&P, which cut its
rating on Italy's sovereign debt by two notches from A to BBB+,
and by Fitch, which cut its rating to A- from A+.
Lawyers for the credit ratings agencies initially questioned
the jurisdiction of the court in Trani, which is in the southern
region of Puglia, far from the Italian capital Rome or the main
financial centre Milan.
But prosecutors successfully argued that since the reports
were issued outside Italy, any Italian court had the authority
to proceed.
The case started after the Trani prosecutors received a
legal complaint from two consumer rights groups that had
previously been rejected by magistrates in Milan and Rome.
(1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Catherine Evans)