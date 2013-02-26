NEW YORK Feb 26 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said on Tuesday that Italy's sovereign ratings will not
immediately be affected by the country's recent election.
Italy's political parties are still looking for a way
forward after the election gave no party a parliamentary
majority, posing the threat of prolonged uncertainty stoking the
European financial crisis.
"We believe the policy choices of the next government, once
it is mandated by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, will be
a key factor for Italy's sovereign creditworthiness," S&P said
in a statement.