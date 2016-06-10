MILAN, June 10 Italy's RCS MediaGroup,
which publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della
Sera, rebuffed on Friday a takeover offer by rival Cairo
Communication.
RCS Mediagroup said in a statement that the board had
unanimously viewed that the all-share offer was inadequate.
Cairo Communication said in April it was offering 0.12 of
its shares for each RCS share, implying a valuation of 0.54
euros per RCS share at current market price.
In an attempt to trump Cairo's bid, private equity firm
Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in RCS have
launched a rival bid, offering 0.70 euros cash per share.
Shares in RCS MediaGroup ended down 0.8 percent to 0.77
euros on Friday.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)