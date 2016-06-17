(Recasts and adds details of new Cairo offer)
MILAN, June 17 Italy's Cairo Communication
sweetened its all-share takeover bid for RCS MediaGroup
on Friday, as a battle with a group of existing RCS
shareholders for control of the influential publisher
intensified.
Milan-based RCS publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere
della Sera, ownership of which is seen as influential in a
country where newspapers still have an important role in shaping
the political and business debate.
Cairo Communication, headed by media tycoon Urbano Cairo,
said in a statement it would offer 0.16 of a share in itself for
every RCS share, up 33 percent from the initial 0.12 it offered
in April. The new offer values RCS shares at 0.67 euros each.
Shares in RCS MediaGroup closed up 4 percent at 0.78 euros
on Friday. Cairo's shares ended up 5.9 percent at 4.30 euros.
The first offer made by Cairo was rebuffed by the board of
the Milan-based publisher last week saying it was inadequate.
Cairo said that, if successful, it would proceed to merge
RCS into its existing media conglomerate. According to a company
business plan the new group would reach 1.3 billion euros in
revenues in 2017.
Cairo also called an extraordinary shareholders meeting on
July 18 to approve a cash call needed for the potential merger.
Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of core
shareholders in RCS challenged Cairo in May, offering to pay 776
million euros ($874 million), including debt, for the publisher.
The rival bid from the consortium, including entrepreneur
Diego Della Valle, investment bank Mediobanca, lender
UnipolSai, and tyre maker Pirelli, begins
next Monday and is due to run until July 15.
On Friday, the board of RCS said the consortium had advanced
an industrial plan that was coherent with the current strategy
of the publisher, but its offer price was not adequate.
Cairo, which is being advised by Intesa Sanpaolo,
already owns 4.7 percent of RCS. Intesa Sanpaolo, also an RCS
shareholder, has publicly backed Cairo's offer.
The battle over heavily indebted RCS was triggered when car
maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' said in March it
would sell its 16.7 percent stake in the publisher. Fiat
completed the sale of its shares in June.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Giulia Segreti; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)