MILAN, June 24 The battle for the control of
Italy's influential publisher RCS MediaGroup heated up
on Friday as private equity Investindustrial and a group of RCS
shareholders made an improved offer aimed at further challenging
rival bidder Cairo Communication.
The consortium, which includes investment bank Mediobanca
, said in a statement it would offer 0.80 euro for each
RCS share in its cash bid, up from its previous offer of 0.70
euro per share. The RCS board rebuffed earlier on Friday the
offer put forward by Cairo at 0.68 euro per share.
Ownership of Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper
Corriere della Sera, which Milan-based RCS publishes, is seen as
key in a country where the press still has an important role in
shaping the national political and business debate.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Giulia Segreti,
editing by G Crosse)