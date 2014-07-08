MILAN, July 8 Italian real estate investment
trust IGD is confident the Soros Fund Management will
participate in a planned capital increase of up to 200 million
euros ($273 million), its CEO Claudio Albertini told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday IGD said it had approved the capital
increase and the acquisition of a real estate portfolio worth
around 95 million euros.
The company expects to complete the capital increase by
October, it said.
"It's probable we (IGD and Soros Fund) will touch base
before the cash call is launched and we'll try to convince
them," Albertini said.
Soros Fund Management LLC currently owns a 5 percent stake
in IGD.
Albertini also said IGD may upwardly revise business targets
to 2016 following the cash call and the real estate acquisition.
He said the group would continue to offer a high dividend
payout.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)