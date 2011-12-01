BRIEF-Intel files for pricing of 2.700pct senior notes due 2024
* Files for pricing of 2.700pct senior notes due 2024 of upto $600.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2syguG3) Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 1 Italy's economy risks slipping into recession, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.
"It's a difficult moment and the risk is that we slip back into a recession like the one we had in 2008, even if it's not all our fault, just as it was not then," Passera said in a speech to retailers.
* Files for pricing of 2.700pct senior notes due 2024 of upto $600.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2syguG3) Further company coverage:
* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - Gran Colombia Gold to redeem approximately 5.7 pct of 2020 debentures on July 31, 2017