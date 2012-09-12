MILAN, Sept 12 Italy will this week pass a
decree to drastically cut the bureaucratic steps required by
companies to assess their environmental impact, saving
businesses some 1.2 billion euros ($1.55 billion) a year.
According to a government statement, the Ministry for Public
Administration will present the decree at a cabinet meeting on
Friday. It will enable thousands of small and medium-sized
companies to benefit from a simplified assessment of the
environmental impact of their business.
The decree is part of government attempts to ease Italy's
tortuous and costly permitting process for companies, among the
factors that have paralysed growth in the recession-hit country.
Earlier this year UK gas producer BG Group threatened
to shelve plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant in the
southern region of Puglia after failing for 11 years to obtain
all the necessary permits. .
Government measures ratified by parliament need an enacting
decree to go into effect indefinitely.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government is pushing through
measures to reduce bureaucracy and help boost productivity in
the euro zone's third largest economy.
A new round of measures is expected to be approved by the
end of September, a government source said on Friday.
Italy's economy shrank 0.8 percent in the second quarter of
2012, more than initially estimated, and contracted 2.6 percent
year-on-year, underscoring the difficulties of trying to cut
debt during a deep recession and the euro zone debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
