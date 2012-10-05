* Rome store held up for 7 years so far by paperwork
* Ikea fears further delays may lead to loss of business
* Other foreign investors frustrated by red tape
* Government plans to streamline permit process
By Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN, Oct 5 Ikea's plan to open a third store
in Rome have been wrapped up in red tape for seven years with
the Swedish furniture multinational joining a queue of willing
investors beginning to lose patience with Italian bureaucracy.
Ikea is the latest in a series of big names - including oil
major Royal Dutch Shell and UK gas producer BG Group
- to be frustrated by a labyrinthine bureaucracy of
contradictory rules that often vary from one region to the next.
"For us, as foreign investors in Italy, it is simply not
acceptable to work on such a long timeframe," Ikea Italy Chief
Executive Lars Petersson said.
The Rome outlet is not the first headache for Ikea. The
group, which has 20 stores in Italy, spent years trying to open
stores in Padova and Pisa which were held up by paperwork.
"I was CEO in Japan for six years and permitting times were
long there too but three years before opening the store in
Fukuoka we knew that on Feb 18, 2012, at 0900 we would open.
This is crucial for planning," Petersson added.
Ikea has earmarked 115 million euros ($150 million) for the
store and is worried if it does not open soon it could lose
clients.
"It (licensing process) is going ahead, but we have no idea
when it will end," Petersson said.
The government of Mario Monti has been quick to acknowledge
the heavy costs to business of red tape and its detrimental
effect on attracting investments at a time of rising
unemployment. But companies are not yet seeing any significant
improvement in the business environment.
Between 2005 and 2010 foreign direct investment into Italy
represented only 1.4 percent of the country's economic output,
half that of Germany and France and less than a third that of
Britain.
On Thursday the government approved a development decree
aimed at hacking back red tape and making public administration
leaner and quicker.
In its 2012-2013 Global Competitiveness Report, the World
Economic Forum said inefficient government bureaucracy was the
second most problematic factor for doing business in Italy,
behind high taxes.
COMMITMENT RISK
But if Ikea remains committed to Italy, other foreign
investors are less so.
Earlier this year UK gas producer BG Group threatened to
shelve plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the
southern region of Puglia after failing for 11 years to obtain
all the necessary permits.
Grassroots opposition to a string of infrastructure projects
has also compounded pending bureaucracy problems.
"Red tape is very often the upshot of local resistance that
does not have any other way to express itself," an energy
industry expert said, wishing to remain anonymous.
In a report on Italy last month Morgan Stanley said
construction permits in Italy took more time than elsewhere in
Europe and often cost three times as much.
Concern is also growing that oil major Royal Dutch Shell may
pull out of a project to build a natural gas terminal in Sicily
after having spent seven years wading through paperwork. In 2005
investments on the plant were seen at 400 million euros ($520.20
million).
A trade unionist close to the matter in Sicily, where
unemployment is higher than the national average of around 9
percent, told Reuters that Shell had already decided to give up
on its plans.
But a spokesperson for the oil company said no decision had
been taken yet and that the company "is assessing the
situation".
"It's a complex process and I can see why companies get
disheartened. The Region is against the project and it's the
Region that has to give final approval. Maybe things will change
after the upcoming elections there (end October)," said Italian
Employers Association vice-president Ivan Lo Bello.
Italian energy company ERG earlier this year said
it was pulling out of the joint venture with Shell to build the
terminal.
Rome has said it intends to streamline the permit process by
creating a single licensing procedure as in other European
countries to replace the fragmented system which can involve 2-3
different stages of approval.