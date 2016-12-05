LONDON Dec 5 Allianz Global Investors said on
Monday it had pared back bets against Italian bonds on
expectations that an interim government would fill the void left
by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after his referendum defeat.
"We've had some big moves and we decided to reduce our
short," said Franck Dixmier, global head of fixed income at
AllianzGI, referring to the technique used by investors to bet
that the value of an asset will decline.
"We have come to realise that the risk of imminent elections
is low. We are now very mildly short because we prefer not to
have exposure to long-dated bonds."
Renzi is set to resign on Monday after failing to persuade
voters to back constitutional reform. While that makes early
elections in 2017 more likely, many expect some form of
political compromise in the near term.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)