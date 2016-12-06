* Private-sector solution for bank increasingly
* Investors reluctant to commit money after Renzi's defeat
* Govt readying decree to pump cash into bank-sources
By Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 6 Italy is preparing a state bailout
for Monte dei Paschi di Siena as the bank's hopes of
being saved by private funding fade following Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's decision to quit, sources close to the matter
said on Tuesday.
One of the sources said a government decree authorising the
deal could be rushed through as early as this weekend.
Monte dei Paschi must raise 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion)
by the end of December to avert the risk of being wound down,
but investors are reluctant to provide cash after Renzi lost a
referendum on Sunday and announced plans to resign.
He is expected to leave office in days and could be replaced
by his current economy minister or another leading politician.
But an early election might be held next year, raising fears
among investors that a maverick, anti-euro party could come to
power.
Italy is likely to pump government money into Monte dei
Paschi under a so-called precautionary recapitalisation, three
sources familiar with the situation said, to prevent the bank
failing and triggering a wider banking crisis.
Such a crisis could destabilise the whole bank sector,
burdened by 360 billion euros of bad loans, and inflict heavy
losses on tens of thousands of ordinary Italians who hold junior
bonds in the Tuscan bank.
The bank's chief executive, Marco Morelli, was in Frankfurt
on Tuesday for talks with European Central Bank officials on the
lender's options, other sources said.
Monte dei Paschi, rated the weakest lender in European
stress tests this summer, had planned to arrange a private
rescue, starting with a firm commitment from one or more anchor
investors and then launching a share sale this week.
However, sources close to the matter said on Monday that
investment banks lined up to underwrite that plan, led by
JPMorgan and Mediobanca, had in effect put the
deal on hold because of the political uncertainty.
Under a pre-underwriting deal, they can drop the transaction
because of adverse market conditions. One source said they would
make a decision by Friday but that the chances of the deal going
ahead were now slim.
Monte dei Paschi had pinned its hopes on Qatar's cash-rich
sovereign wealth fund injecting up to 1 billion euros in the
lender. But bankers close to the underwriting consortium said
the fund and other potential investors wanted to wait to see
what kind of government would succeed Renzi.
Italy's head of state on Monday asked Renzi to put his
resignation on hold until the 2017 budget is approved by
parliament, which could happen as early as Wednesday.
That in turn has delayed the formation of a new government,
making it more difficult to persuade investors to commit.
"With Renzi staying on, there is no time left," said one of
the sources familiar with the situation.
An injection of state cash would entail losses for
institutional investors who hold Monte dei Paschi's junior debt,
in line with European rules on dealing with banking crises.
The bank has already raised just over 1 billion euros from
the conversion of subordinated bonds into riskier equity as part
of its privately funded rescue plan.
Rome wants to avoid losses being imposed on retail investors
who hold 2.1 billion euros of the bank's junior debt.
One of the sources said these investors' holdings could be
guaranteed for up to 100,000 euros each, in line with rules
protecting depositors.
A meeting of the bank's board scheduled for Tuesday will now
take place on Wednesday or Thursday, another source said.
