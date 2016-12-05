BRUSSELS Dec 5 The head of the euro zone
banking watchdog, the Single Resolution Board, said on Monday
that Italian banking markets were calm after the prime minister
resigned and she saw no need for her agency's involvement.
Asked at a European Parliament committee hearing about the
state of Italian banks, Elke Koenig said: "There was a political
referendum. The banks are, the markets are fairly calm today and
I would not immediately link that to our day-to-day business."
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation following defeat
for his constitutional proposals in a referendum has raised
questions about stability in the country and especially about
the ability of some of its ailing banks to raise capital.
Answering another question about Italian banks bolstering
their capital base, Koenig indicated she would see an injection
of capital by the state as a poorer option than private funding.
She said she always hoped banks would find "private solutions."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)