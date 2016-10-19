* Berlusconi had heart surgery in June
* Polls show his supporters split over reforms referendum
* PM Renzi has said he will resign if he loses Dec. 4 vote
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Oct 19 Centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi, who left Italy's political limelight after heart
surgery, has returned to the fray this week trying to defeat
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's planned constitutional reform.
In his first television interview since June, the
80-year-old media tycoon told his own Canale 5 channel on
Tuesday evening the reform was "dangerous" and had to be blocked
to prevent Renzi becoming "the master of Italy and the
Italians."
On Wednesday, after meeting heads of other centre-right
parties, he said it "would solve none of Italy's problems" and
was being used by Renzi to divert attention from "the economic
failures of his government."
The reform, which goes to a national referendum on Dec. 4,
aims to reduce the role of the Senate and cut the powers of
regional governments.
Renzi says it will increase government stability and speed
up lawmaking. Opponents say it will make Italy less democratic
and complicate the legislative process.
The great majority of opinion polls over the last month put
the "no" camp ahead, but with many voters still undecided, the
margin remains narrow.
Berlusconi, who had an aortic valve replaced on June 14
after what his doctors said was a life-threatening cardiac
disorder, headed four Italian governments between 1994 and 2011.
He has lost much of his political clout since being barred
from office following a 2013 conviction for tax fraud, but his
Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party is still backed by around 12
percent of Italians, according to opinion polls.
These votes could be vital in the referendum as polls show
Forza Italia supporters are particularly undecided, with as many
as 40 percent attracted by Renzi's proposals.
Berlusconi negotiated with Renzi in drawing up the reform
and originally voted for it in parliament, only to withdraw his
backing after Renzi refused to settle on a mutually agreed
candidate for national president in 2015.
It remains to be seen how strongly Berlusconi will campaign
ahead of the referendum. So far, his three television channels
have been far from hostile to Renzi, prompting irritation among
Berlusconi's allies who suspect he may be more concerned about
defending his business interests than sinking the government.
U.S. President Barack Obama backed Renzi in the referendum
battle on Tuesday, but said the Italian leader should stay in
office even if he loses the vote.
Renzi used to promise he would stand down if the referendum
is rejected, but he has stopped repeating this pledge over the
last two months, leaving some doubt about his intentions.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)