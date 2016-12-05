LONDON Dec 5 The number of outstanding
contracts in Italian government bond futures fell to their
lowest in at least three months last week, data on Monday
showed, in a sign investors were removing hefty bets on further
falls in the price of the debt.
Data from exchange Eurex showed open interest fell to
243,092 on Friday from 267,075 on Thursday, the lowest
since at least early September.
A rise in open interest coupled with a sharp price decline
in futures -- agreements to sell bonds at a specified price at a
later date -- suggest short positions in Italian debt had built
to levels not seen since the 2011/2012 crisis in recent months.
reut.rs/2fLW0lO
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)