FRANKFURT Dec 5 Deutsche Bank's
chief executive warned that the economic environment remained
uncertain, particularly after Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform.
"The result of the constitutional referendum in Italy is a
harbinger of renewed turbulence that could spill over from the
political arena to the economy - with Europe particular
endangered," John Cryan said in a letter to employees published
on Deutsche Bank's website on Monday.
He also said Deutsche Bank still needed to finish
negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, which has
demanded $14 billion to settle claims the bank missold
mortgage-backed securities. Cryan said he could not give details
on how talks were progressing.
