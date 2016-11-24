CASSINO, Italy Nov 24 The chief executive of
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday urged Italians
to vote 'Yes' in next month's referendum on constitutional
reform, saying he was worried about the perception of Italy
abroad if 'No' should prevail.
Opinion polls suggest voters are likely to reject Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's proposal to drastically reduce the role
of the Senate and rein in the powers of the regions at the Dec.
4. ballot. Renzi has said he will resign if he loses.
"I am much more worried about the perception of Italy than I
am about the actual consequences (of a 'No' vote)," Sergio
Marchionne told reporters at a business assembly in central
Italy.
He said it was "completely unnecessary" for Italy to risk
such a hit to its international image, "so I sincerely hope that
the referendum will yield a positive result".
