BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings elects Basil Omiyi as chairman with effect from May 15
* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals
BERLIN Dec 2 Germany is prepared to react to any impact on financial markets from Italy's constitutional referendum this weekend, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
"We are always prepared," Friederike von Tiesenhausen said during a regular government news conference.
There are fears that a No vote could lead to a political impasse, impact Italy's public finances, and unsettle markets.
Von Tiesenhausen declined to comment on possible Italian government aid for ailing bank Monte dei Paschi.
She said that EU rules requiring private investors to take losses before banks can be rescued at taxpayers' expense must be respected. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)