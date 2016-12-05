LONDON Dec 5 Ratings agency DBRS said on Monday
that Italy's rejection of a constitutional referendum and Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's imminent resignation was negative for
its credit rank, which is currently under review with the threat
of a downgrade.
DBRS' rating is key because a cut to Italy's A(low) grade
would mean its banks would have to pay more for European Central
Bank funding under current rules.
"This is certainly credit negative," DBRS' co-head of
sovereign ratings Fergus McCormick told Reuters.
"We would expect less government stability and greater
political uncertainty in the near term... and this could affect
investor appetite for bank equity in this period of very
imminent restructuring and recapitalisation."
McCormick declined to say when the agency was likely to
convene its committee to make its rating decision. DBRS had
delayed a planned review until after the referendum and must
conclude it by Feb. 3, 2017.
