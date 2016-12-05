(Adds quotes)
By John Geddie
LONDON Dec 5 Ratings agency DBRS said on Monday
that Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's imminent resignation
after a crushing referendum defeat was negative for the
country's credit ranking, which is under threat of a downgrade.
DBRS' A(low) rating on Italy is important for its
beleaguered banks, because a downgrade would mean they would pay
more for European Central Bank funding.
"This is certainly credit negative," DBRS' co-head of
sovereign ratings, Fergus McCormick, told Reuters.
"We would expect less government stability and greater
political uncertainty in the near term ... and this could affect
investor appetite for bank equity in this period of very
imminent restructuring and recapitalisation."
Renzi's constitutional reform was rejected by 59.1 percent
of voters, a wider margin than had been expected. Most now
expect an interim government to take charge, while early
elections in 2017 might be more likely.
McCormick declined to say when the agency was likely to
convene its committee to make its rating decision. DBRS had
delayed a planned review until after the referendum and must
conclude it by Feb. 3, 2017.
But he said the fate of Italy's No. 3 lender Monte dei
Paschi, trying to raise money from investors by the end of the
month to avoid being wound down, was of "premier importance" to
the country.
"Rules dictate that if this capital raising can't be done,
then there has to be some bail-in. The problem is that Italian
shareholders own an enormous amount of Monte dei Paschi so that
would increase the debt of many households and weigh further on
the country's low growth."
DBRS has previously said that Italy's growth rate, one of
the lowest in the bloc, is the agency's main concern.
That has now been dealt a new blow.
"Even with low oil prices, even with the liquidity from the
ECB's quantitative easing, even with a relaxation of fiscal
austerity and with the depreciation of the currency, Italian GDP
growth has been well below the euro zone average," McCormick
said.
"We find that to be very, very troubling indeed. Now with
this development, we do not expect GDP growth to pick up. There
is no reason this would pick up from the current level. This is
credit negative."
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Marc Jones)