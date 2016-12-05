BRUSSELS Dec 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday that Italy should continue the economic
reforms begun by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned after
a heavy defeat in a referendum on constitutional amendments.
Speaking on arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels, Schaeuble said he had spoken to his
Italian counterpart and believed that it was important for Italy
now to have a functioning government. Italian Finance Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan was skipping the Brussels meeting and is among
possible successors to Renzi.
Schaeuble said investors should be "relaxed" about the
Italian referendum, which was a domestic issue, and said he saw
no grounds for there to be a crisis for the euro currency.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)