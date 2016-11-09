(Updates with more comment, details)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Nov 9 U.S. Republican Donald Trump's
unexpected win in the U.S. presidential election suggests a
stronger-than-expected chance of a 'no' vote in Italy's upcoming
referendum, the head of European fixed income at Franklin
Templeton said on Wednesday.
Italy holds a referendum on constitutional reform on Dec. 4
in what is shaping up to be the next major risk event for euro
zone markets. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says his plan to curb
the roles of the upper house Senate and regional governments
will bring greater stability to Italy and accelerate lawmaking.
Critics say the changes would remove checks and balances,
over-centralise power and hurt democracy.
Opinion polls generally put the 'no' camp ahead.
"The Trump win does show that populism continues in 2016 and
suggests a 'no' vote in the Italian referendum could be stronger
than we assumed," Franklin Templeton's David Zahn told Reuters.
"That is something that could become an issue for the market
and something people will focus on."
Concerns about growing political uncertainty in Italy - the
euro zone's third biggest economy - have weighed on Italian
government bonds, which have underperformed top-rated German
bonds as well as southern European peers in recent months.
The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields
is trading at around 50 basis
points, its widest level since the bloc's 2012 debt crisis.
Zahn declined to comment on any changes in market
positioning following the U.S. election results. He confirmed
that the funds he oversees, specifically the Franklin European
Total Return fund, had scaled back exposure to Italian bonds
earlier this year.
Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income
strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
Earlier this year, Italy's prime minister, Matteo Renzi,
repeatedly said he would resign in the case of a referendum
defeat. More recently he has declined to confirm that, saying
discussion of his own future deflected attention from the merits
of the reform.
The main opposition party, the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement, says that if he loses Renzi must "keep his promise" to
quit and new elections should be held in early 2017, a year
ahead of schedule.
Rising populism globally, highlighted by Trump's win, not
only puts the focus on Italy but also on elections in Germany
and France next year, said Zahn.
He added that Trump's election win had a number of
implications for Europe as a whole.
"He has been quite negative on NATO and this will make
European leaders sit up," said Zahn. "He also wants to
renegotiate several trade issues and third is what the
relationship with Russia will be like."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson and
Raissa Kasolowsky)