LONDON, April 11 The Milazzo refinery in Italy plans to undergo a partial maintenance shutdown for 40 days from the start of May, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The 80,000 barrel per day refinery, jointly owned by Kuwait Petroleum and Eni, plans to shut a desulphurisation unit from the start of May and reduce production of gasoil from 400,000 tonnes a month to 100,000 tonnes, the source said. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)