Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
LONDON, April 11 The Milazzo refinery in Italy plans to undergo a partial maintenance shutdown for 40 days from the start of May, an industry source said on Wednesday.
The 80,000 barrel per day refinery, jointly owned by Kuwait Petroleum and Eni, plans to shut a desulphurisation unit from the start of May and reduce production of gasoil from 400,000 tonnes a month to 100,000 tonnes, the source said. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS