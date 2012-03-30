ROME, March 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti sought on Friday to put out a growing political storm over
comments reported from his trip in Asia in which he appeared to
criticise the political parties which back his unelected
government in parliament.
Monti triggered widespread media and political criticism in
Italy after remarks which seemed aimed at politicians who have
been slow to back his planned reforms of Italy's labour market.
"The government enjoys high support in opinion polls, the
parties do not," he told a conference in Tokyo.
In an open letter to the Corriere della Sera newspaper
published on Friday, Monti, a former European Commissioner
appointed in November to the helm of a "technocrat" government,
said that his comments had been misinterpreted.
"I very much regret this, and all the more so as these
reflections, expressed during a long speech in English, had the
opposite intention from that which was attributed to them out of
context," he said.
"They were intended to underline the fact that even in a
difficult political period, Italian political forces are showing
themselves strong and capable of looking to the interests of the
country."
Monti's comments highlight the growing political tensions
surrounding economic reforms which have aroused strong
opposition from the unions and the centre-left and lowered his
approval ratings among ordinary Italians.
After a four-month political honeymoon following his
appointment to succeed the scandal-plagued Silvio Berlusconi and
calm financial markets that were threatening to engulf Italy in
a Greek-style crisis, Monti has run into serious headwinds.
Italy's biggest union, the CGIL, is planning to go on strike
against reform proposals that would make it easier for companies
to sack employees. The centre-left Democratic Party, which
normally supports Monti, has vowed to force the premier to back
down on the plans.
That has set up a confrontation with the centre-right PDL,
the other main party backing the government, which wants the
changes implemented as they stand.
Monti said he was convinced that political parties and
Italian citizens would act responsibly to restore growth and
investment and find jobs for young people. He said he expected
this would continue after his term ended in 2013.