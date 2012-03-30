By James Mackenzie
ROME, March 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti tried on Friday to ease growing tensions with the parties
which back his unelected government in parliament but promised
to push on with labour reforms that are strongly opposed by
unions and the centre-left.
After a four-month honeymoon following his appointment to
stave off an imminent financial crisis, Monti has run into
serious headwinds over his proposal to make it easier for
companies to fire employees.
Italy's biggest union, the CGIL, plans to go on strike
against the proposal and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD),
which normally supports Monti, has threatened to force the
premier to back down on the plans.
"We are going to carry on these policies for the structural
reform of the country with determination," Monti told SkyTG24
news during a visit to Asia. "Of course we will give as much
attention as possible in the current financial situation to take
account of the greater social suffering there has been."
He repeated that there would be no need for further
austerity measures, following the 33 billion euro package of
spending cuts and tax rises passed in December to regain control
of public finances and reassure panicked financial markets.
But he was forced to take action to calm a minor political
storm at home, after making a remark in Japan apparently aimed
at politicians who have been slow to back his planned reforms.
"The government enjoys high support in opinion polls, the
parties do not," he told a conference in Tokyo.
In an open letter to the Corriere della Sera newspaper
published on Friday, Monti said he regretted the
misinterpretation of his comments.
"They were intended to underline the fact that even in a
difficult political period, Italian political forces are showing
themselves strong and capable of looking to the interests of the
country," he said.
OPPOSITION
PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani welcomed Monti's letter but
demanded that Monti drop a central element of the reform, a
change which would remove the automatic right to reinstatement
of workers deemed to have been laid off unjustifiably.
"This is a basic point for us which has to do with the
rights of citizens and workers," he told reporters in Rome.
The standoff is being closely watched on financial markets,
where yields on Italy's benchmark government bonds have reversed
the fall seen for most of the year and climbed back over 5
percent as worries over the euro zone debt crisis have returned.
Political parties are manoeuvring ahead of local elections
on May 6-7, and the left's opposition to the reforms has been
countered by the centre-right PDL, the other main party backing
the government, which wants the changes implemented as they
stand.
Another test will come on April 13 when the three biggest
union federations hold a joint rally against pension reforms
already passed by the government.
Opinion polls show Monti's approval ratings are still well
above those of any of the parties, but they also show a sharp
dent in his popularity over recent weeks as the labour reform
proposals have gained prominence.
The unelected government has had to tread a fine line
between pushing through reforms it believes are needed to revive
Italy's torpid economy and cut its huge public debt, and
keeping enough political and social backing to implement them.
"Splitting the country is the last thing we want to do,"
said Labour Minister Elsa Fornero, who is piloting the job
reform proposals.