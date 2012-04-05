ROME, April 5 Italy's largest union, the CGIL
pledged on Thursday to carry on planned strikes against Prime
Minister Mario Monti's labour reform proposals despite a
compromise which softened some of the government's original
plans.
The CGIL, which plans 16 hours of stoppages including a
day-long general strike to protest against plans which would
make it easier for companies to fire employees, rejected the
compromise announced by Monti as insufficient.
Monti said on Wednesday that the government would restore
some scope for courts to order the reinstatement of individual
workers laid off for business reasons in cases where the
justification was deemed "clearly inexistent".
On Thursday, he said reinstatement would occur only in "very
extreme and improbable" circumstances.