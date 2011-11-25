ROME Nov 25 Europe's new bailout fund should be operational next year as pressure mounts for swift action to contain the financial crisis, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

"For Italy and the euro zone it is essential that we shortly take decisions to reinforce financial firewalls and contain contagion," Rehn told a news conference after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

He said the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's bailout fund, which has been the subject of extensive wrangling between European governments, should be ready to operate as soon as possible.

"The Commission believes the EFSF should become fully effective in 2012, not in 2013," he said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer; editing by Crispian Balmer)