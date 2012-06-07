MILAN, June 7 Italy is considering changes to
its new incentive scheme for renewable energy production that
would lift the annual cap on incentives for solar power
generation to 759 million euros from a previous 500 million
euros, three sources said on Thursday.
The sources said the government was also considering
allowing solar plants with a power of up to 100 kilowatts, and
which did not cost more than an annual 50 million euros in
incentives, to have access to incentives without having to be
enrolled in a registry.
The government had previously said only plants with a power
of up to 12 kilowatts could be exempted from enrolling in the
register.
Earlier this year the government announced a plan to scale
back production incentives to the photovoltaic and other
renewable energy sources to ease the burden on consumers, who
pay for support with their power bills.
A state body that regulates relations between the government
and regional authorities met on Wednesday to discuss the decree,
and the authorities asked for changes to be introduced in the
decree.
The Industry Ministry said it welcomed the positive outcome
of the meeting but did not give details of the proposed changes.
On Tuesday, the European Union Commission welcomed Italy's
plans to reform the incentives scheme for renewable energy but
said bureaucratic procedures included in the legislation needed
to be looked at.