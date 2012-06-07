* Italy could raise solar cap to 759 mln euros
MILAN, June 7 Italy is considering changes to
its new incentive scheme for renewable energy production
including a hike to the cap it previously placed on solar power
support as it seeks to head off criticism from the solar
industry and the European Union, according to a document seen by
Reuters.
Earlier this year the government announced a plan to scale
back production incentives to the photovoltaic and other
renewable energy sources to ease the burden on consumers, who
pay for support with their power bills.
But operators complained the decree threatened to impact
investments and make them less competitive because of increased
bureaucratic costs. Regulatory uncertainty has also led banks to
review their funding of renewable projects.
According to a draft document discussed by the government
and Italian local authorities, the annual cap for incentives for
solar power production could be lifted to 759 million euros
($953.5 million) from a previous 500 million euros.
The document also said plants up to 100 kilowatts, and not
12 kilowatts as previously planned, could be exempted from
having to log on to a register, which was introduced to keep a
close check on the growth of the industry.
The government still needs to approve the changes.
On Tuesday, the European Union Commission welcomed Italy's
plans to reform the incentives scheme for renewable energy but
said bureaucratic procedures in the scheme needed to be looked
at.
With generous incentives in place since 2007, Italy's solar
market has become the world's second-biggest after Germany and
was the fastest growing market in 2011.
But as solar installation demand slows some companies have
started looking to new markets, especially in Asia, which is
expected to overtake Europe as the growth leader in the next
five years.
Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable energy
company, has swung its focus away from its home country to
foreign markets.
A sharp fall in Italy's solar growth is bad news for major
solar equipment makers such as Chinese group Suntech Power
Holdings, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy
Holding and U.S. firms First Solar and SunPower
