ROME, July 8 All money invested in digital
technology infrastructures should be stripped from calculations
of public fiscal deficits, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Tuesday.
"Every euro spent on digital infrastructures must be out of
the box," Renzi said in English at a conference in Venice on the
"digital agenda."
Renzi, who is pushing for greater flexibility in EU budget
rules, said stripping spending on digital infrastructures from
deficit calculations would be a formal proposal by Italy as part
of its six-month presidency of the European Union which began
this month.
He said Italy would also propose that the EU have "a single
digital market" regulated by "a single digital authority."
