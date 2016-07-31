MILAN, July 31 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi on Sunday ruled out the need for any extraordinary budget
measures this year even as concern grows economic growth may
fall short of government targets.
"We have lived with the risk of extraordinary budget
measures for three years, but I can categorically say there
won't be any in 2016," Renzi said in an interview with Italian
daily La Repubblica.
Rome is targeting 1.2 percent growth this year but the Bank
of Italy and the International Monetary Fund have both said GDP
growth is not likely to exceed 1 percent.
On Tuesday Italy's parliamentary budget office also said GDP
would grow less than 1 percent and added 2017 growth would be
hurt by the Brexit vote.
Renzi said there would be no increase in value added tax
this year and pledged that taxes would continue to fall.
"We will press ahead with a cut in IRES (corporate tax)," he
said.
Asked about troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Renzi said the government had worked for a market
solution to its problems since any state aid would have meant
ordinary people would have had to pay.
"I don't want citizens to have to pay for mistakes made by
politicians and bankers in the past," he said.
Monte dei Paschi announced a plan on Friday to prevent its
centuries-old business from being wound up, via a privately
funded overhaul that Rome hopes will help stabilise the
country's entire banking sector.
Renzi reiterated there were too many banks in Italy.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Angus MacSwan)