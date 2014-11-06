MILAN Nov 6 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
on Thursday called on the European Commmission to prove it was
more than a group of bureaucrats by changing EU budget rules to
allow more room for spending on investments.
Speaking at a campus of telecoms group Alcatel Lucent near
Milan, Renzi referred to an ongoing spat with European
Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who this week took the
39-year-old premier to task over his dismissive attitude towards
the Commission.
Renzi denied he had described the Commission as a "cove of
bureaucrats" but said it had a "concrete chance to prove it
isn't a place of bureaucracy by excluding spending on
innovation, technology and broadband from the calculations of
the Stability Pact."
(Writing By Gavin Jones)