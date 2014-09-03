* Renzi outlines schools vision, plans reform for January
2015
* PM faces mounting criticism over slow pace of promised
reform
* Says Eni, Enel stake sales not a priority
* Says spending cut chief has asked to leave job
(Writes through with education plans, quotes, detail,
background)
By Isla Binnie
ROME, Sept 3 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
outlined his plan for improving Italy's sub-standard schools on
Wednesday but delayed any legislation on the issue until next
year, amid growing calls for him to live up to his ambitious
reform pledges.
Renzi, who continues to have high opinion poll ratings, also
said he was in no rush to complete long-awaited sales in
state-owned stakes in energy companies Eni and Enel
.
Last week, a so-called "Unblock Italy" decree aimed at
encouraging investments he revealed was almost unanimously
panned by Italian media as inadequate and Renzi has responded by
scaling back his rhetoric of promises.
Having taken office in February promising to "revolutionise"
Italy with a major reform a month, he has changed tack and
branded his latest 1,000-day reform plan "One step at a time".
Renzi had been due last Friday to unveil an overhaul of
Italy's schools, which despite improving in recent years perform
below the OECD average, but suddenly took it off the day's
agenda, which he said was too full.
On Wednesday the 39-year-old prime minister pledged in a
video on a government website to hire almost 150,000 teachers
and make the system meritocratic, but said the rules would not
be changed until January when "we are going to get serious".
Confidence in the fast-talking Florentine has been shaken as
the economy slipped into a triple-dip recession. Financial daily
Il Sole 24 Ore asked Renzi in an interview on Wednesday whether
he felt bound to enforce a reform of the labour market, rather
than just announce it.
Italy, whose public debt is the second highest in the euro
zone as a percentage of gross domestic product, has delayed a
slew of asset sales planned by former premier Enrico Letta last
year, due to market volatility.
Renzi told Il Sole he aimed to meet the privatisation
revenue targets but was in no rush to sell stakes in energy
companies Eni and Enel, which were due to raise some 5 billion
euros (6.57 billion) by the end of 2014.
"I don't see it as a priority to reduce state-owned stakes
in two companies (Eni and Enel) that have a great potential,
whose share price could rise further," Renzi said.
The Treasury had hoped to raise about 11 billion euros in
all, equal to 0.7 percent of Italy's 1.6 trillion euro GDP,
selling stakes in firms including post office operator Poste
Italiane.
Renzi repeated that he would carry out the reforms he plans
and said he could use progress to persuade the European Union to
give Italy more time to reduce its public debt, the second
highest in the euro zone relative to economic output.
"If we pass reforms, and as I have said before, we will, we
can have more time to bring our debt down," said Renzi, whose
country holds the 6-month rotating presidency of the EU.
"ONE STEP AT A TIME"
The government does not plan to take additional budget
measures this year, or extraordinary actions to cut its
2-trillion-euro public debt, Il Sole quoted Renzi as saying.
Falling debt servicing costs due to lower government bond
yields would help keep the budget deficit inside the EU's 3
percent of gross domestic product limit this year, Renzi said,
and pledged to slash spending next year by 20 billion euros.
He said former International Monetary Fund official Carlo
Cottarelli, hired by Letta to identify spending cuts, had asked
to leave his job after less than a year to return to the IMF.
Renzi, who has neither adopted nor supported many of
Cottarelli's ideas, said he still had faith in the economist and
had asked him to stay on, but did not know if he would do so.
The former mayor of Florence said he would ask each ministry
to cut its budget by 3 percent, the kind of across-the-board
spending cuts Italy has traditionally adopted and which
Cottarelli was brought in to change.
The education plans, which would permanently hire many of
the army of short-term and supply teachers Italy's schools
depend upon and scrap a system of promoting teachers based on
age not merit, received cautious approval from teachers' unions.
"Our first assessment is positive, now we need to check if
the plans are feasible," said Francesco Scrima, secretary of the
Cisl Scuola union, after an initial reading of the plans, which
set aside 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) for the hirings.
Italy spends 4.3 percent of gross domestic product on
education, less than all its main competitors in the euro zone,
and has long struggled to produce a workforce qualified to
prosper in a globalised economy.
(1 US dollar = 0.7607 euro)
