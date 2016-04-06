(Repeats to include PIX)
NAPLES, Italy, April 6 Italian police fired tear
gas and water cannon on Wednesday during running battles with
protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
during a visit to the southern city of Naples.
Renzi, in Italy's third-largest city to discuss plans for
the urban development of a former industrial site, was greeted
by a hostile group of 1,500 people, some of whom threw fireworks
and stones and tried to force police road blocks.
The protesters, who oppose the redevelopment plans which
they say have not involved the local community, brandished a
giant-sized model of the prime minister in the form of Pinocchio
and chanted "Renzi go home" in Neapolitan dialect.
Some foreign tourists were caught up in the clashes and four
officers were slightly injured, according to local media.
The demonstrations took place at a difficult time for Renzi,
whose industry minister resigned last week in a scandal over
alleged influence-peddling related to the development of an oil
field in southern Italian region of Basilicata.
The main opposition party, the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement, has presented a parliamentary motion of no-confidence
in the whole government, which it says is in the thrall of
industrial lobbies.
The motion, which will probably be voted on next week, has
little chance of success, but it will keep the government under
pressure ahead of mayoral elections to be held in Italy's main
cities later in the spring.
Renzi has repeatedly clashed with the mayor of Naples, Luigi
de Magistris, a left-wing former magistrate who is running for
re-election and is favoured in the polls over Renzi's candidate.
De Magistris, who has dubbed Naples a "Renzi-free zone",
said the premier had refused to involve him in the development
of the Bagnoli former industrial site, which he claimed served
the interests of construction groups rather than citizens.
He slammed Renzi's visit as "an electoral catwalk."
Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party remains Italy's most
popular party, according to opinion polls, although his personal
approval ratings have fallen steadily over the last year.
