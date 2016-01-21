* Workers caught clocking in, then heading out

* Reform cuts thousands of publicly controlled companies

* Renzi eyes complete public administration reform by spring

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Jan 21 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi unveiled new rules for the public sector on Thursday, including instant dismissal for shirkers and a drastic reduction in the number of companies controlled by local authorities.

Renzi stepped in after police and media investigations showed numerous cases of people clocking on and then immediately leaving their workplace to go about private business.

Despite numerous past efforts at reform, the euro zone's third-largest economy continues to have a notoriously inefficient public sector in which workers enjoy iron-clad job protection regardless of productivity or performance.

Although state workers could already be suspended and eventually fired for flagrant absenteeism, this has seldom happened in practice.

Under the new rules "dismissal is not optional, it's obligatory," Renzi told a news conference. Those caught red-handed would be suspended from work within 48 hours, he said, adding that managers must stop protecting cheating staff.

"We are saying to managers 'if you don't fire them then we will fire them and we will fire you too'," he said.

Among other measures in a broad public sector reform being put together in stages, Renzi said the government aimed to slash the number of companies controlled by local authorities to about 1,000 from 8,000 within a year.

The reform, which Renzi hopes to complete this spring, cuts the number of police forces to four from five by merging the Forest Guard into the paramilitary Carabinieri, and aims to simplify bureaucratic procedures needed to start a new company.

"This is a government that is trying to make possible what everyone said was impossible," Renzi said.

The public administration reform is one of several that Renzi has undertaken since taking office two years ago, affecting schools, the labour market, the banking system and the electoral system, among other areas.

However, his popularity has fallen sharply over the last year amid bank failures, corruption scandals involving his ruling Democratic Party and persistently slow economic and job growth.

Renzi also announced a reduction in the number of port authorities to 15 from 24 and said 63,000 new teachers would be hired. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)