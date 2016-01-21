* Workers caught clocking in, then heading out
* Reform cuts thousands of publicly controlled companies
* Renzi eyes complete public administration reform by spring
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Jan 21 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
unveiled new rules for the public sector on Thursday, including
instant dismissal for shirkers and a drastic reduction in the
number of companies controlled by local authorities.
Renzi stepped in after police and media investigations
showed numerous cases of people clocking on and then immediately
leaving their workplace to go about private business.
Despite numerous past efforts at reform, the euro zone's
third-largest economy continues to have a notoriously
inefficient public sector in which workers enjoy iron-clad job
protection regardless of productivity or performance.
Although state workers could already be suspended and
eventually fired for flagrant absenteeism, this has seldom
happened in practice.
Under the new rules "dismissal is not optional, it's
obligatory," Renzi told a news conference. Those caught
red-handed would be suspended from work within 48 hours, he
said, adding that managers must stop protecting cheating staff.
"We are saying to managers 'if you don't fire them then we
will fire them and we will fire you too'," he said.
Among other measures in a broad public sector reform being
put together in stages, Renzi said the government aimed to slash
the number of companies controlled by local authorities to about
1,000 from 8,000 within a year.
The reform, which Renzi hopes to complete this spring, cuts
the number of police forces to four from five by merging the
Forest Guard into the paramilitary Carabinieri, and aims to
simplify bureaucratic procedures needed to start a new company.
"This is a government that is trying to make possible what
everyone said was impossible," Renzi said.
The public administration reform is one of several that
Renzi has undertaken since taking office two years ago,
affecting schools, the labour market, the banking system and the
electoral system, among other areas.
However, his popularity has fallen sharply over the last
year amid bank failures, corruption scandals involving his
ruling Democratic Party and persistently slow economic and job
growth.
Renzi also announced a reduction in the number of port
authorities to 15 from 24 and said 63,000 new teachers would be
hired.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)