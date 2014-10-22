MILAN Oct 22 The Italian Treasury may raise the real coupon on the new BTP Italia linked to domestic inflation it is selling this week from the current minimum level of 1.15 percent, the head of the debt management office said on Wednesday.

In an e-mailed statement, Maria Cannata said the coupon could be increased at the end of the sale "given market volatility over the past few days."

The Treasury sets a minimum level for the coupon of BTP Italia bonds ahead of the sale and can confirm it or raise once it is completed.

The BTP Italia currently on offer raised 4 billion euros in the first two days of the four-day sale, less than in the previous offering of a same-type bond in April.

"Topping 4 billion euros of retail orders in two days is without doubt a satisfactory result," Cannata said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)