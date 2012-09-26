(Adds detail, economist quotes)
* Retail sales fall 3.2 pct y/y in July
* Consumer morale close to historic low
* Analysts see weak domestic demand hitting 2013 growth
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Sept 26 Italian retail sales fell for the
fourth month running in July, data showed on Wednesday,
highlighting how austerity measures and unemployment are
discouraging shoppers and deepening a year-long recession.
Sales dropped 3.2 percent in July compared to the same month
last year, National statistics office ISTAT said, for their
steepest fall since a 6.8 percent drop in April, the largest
decline since the current data series began in January 2001.
With Italians buckling under the impact of a severe
recession, tax hikes, falling disposable incomes and rising
unemployment, the prospects for a rebound in consumer spending
are looking increasingly bleak.
Retail lobby Confcommercio said this week that consumer
spending is set this year for its biggest post-World War Two
decline, and data from ISTAT shows consumer morale has only
recovered slightly from a historic low hit in June.
"Domestic demand is suffering mainly because of the effects
of the government's fiscal measures and the way financial market
conditions impact confidence and credit," said Paolo Mameli from
Intesa Sanpaolo.
He expected consumer spending would carry on falling until
the end of the year, then stagnate at the start of 2013 and only
start to recover slightly in the second half of next year.
Last week the government said gross domestic product (GDP)
would shrink this year by 2.4 percent, twice as much as its
previous projection in April for a 1.2 percent drop.
It also lifted its budget deficit and debt forecasts despite
the painful austerity measures rushed through by the government
after Prime Minister Mario Monti replaced Silvio Berlusconi as
prime minister in November to head off a debt crisis.
Both Intesa's Mameli and Fabio Fois from Barclays Capital
expect weak domestic demand to weigh on the economy in 2013 as
well, forecasting GDP declines of 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively, lower than the government's projection of a 0.2
percent contraction.
Consumer spending has long been an Achilles heel of the
Italian economy, which has been the most sluggish in the euro
zone for the last decade.
In July, food sales fell 2 percent on the year and non-food
sales dropped 3.8 percent. Sales at big distributors slipped 2.3
percent compared to a 3.8 percent decline at smaller shops.
"The drop is generalised across all sectors," said Mameli.
"Before supermarkets and discount shops were holding up, but now
they are also registering falls."
The retail data is not adjusted for consumer price
inflation, which stood at 3.1 percent year-on-year in July,
based on the main domestic NIC index, suggesting a more marked
annual contraction of retail sales in inflation adjusted terms.
In the first seven months of the year, unadjusted retail
sales were down 1.7 percent compared to the same period last
year, mainly due to a decline in non-food items, ISTAT said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)