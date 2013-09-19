* Ilva annual output to rise to about 7.5 mln T
* Acciaio halt may hurt firms with 1.8 bln euros turnover
* Two support firms affected but no impact on Ilva output
By Silvia Antonioli and Agnieszka Flak
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's Ilva, Europe's
largest steel plant, is planning to restart a furnace to boost
production from late October, unaffected by a court-ordered
freeze on assets of its owner, the Riva family, industry sources
said.
The southern Italian plant, at the centre of a lengthy
environmental scandal, will restart a blast furnace with a
capacity of about 2 million tonnes per year, which will allow it
to increase annual production to around 7.5 million tonnes, two
sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Unlike Ilva, sister company Riva Acciaio halted operations
at plants in northern Italy last week and sent home 1,400
workers after its funds were frozen as part of a probe into
alleged environmental crimes at Ilva.
Both Ilva and Riva Acciaio belong to the Riva family.
Earlier this year tax police said they would seize assets
worth 8.1 billion euros ($10.8 billion) from the Riva family,
and a seizure order stemming from the proceedings was handed to
Riva Acciaio last week, blocking its banking operations.
The halt at Riva Acciaio, which produces around 1.5 million
tonnes of long steel products a year, is damaging steelmakers
and their suppliers whose combined annual turnover from the
domestic market alone amounts to 1.8 billion euros ($2.4
billion), Italian business lobby Confindustria said.
"Ilva has not been affected by the latest seizure. It is
currently running with two out of its five furnaces, and it will
reopen a third furnace in October," one of the sources said.
"The furnace had been halted for a reduction in demand and
to consume stocks."
An Ilva spokesman declined to comment.
Two Ilva affiliates - Taranto Energia and Ilva Servizi
Marittimi - which provide energy and shipping services to the
steel operation, were included in last week's seizure, but this
has had no immediate impact on Ilva's output, the sources said.
"They have blocked the bank account of Taranto Energia,
which made it impossible (for Taranto) to pay wages, but Ilva
has guaranteed the company's payments (including the wages), so
there is no immediate impact," the second source said.
"Things are fine for now, but Ilva lives day by day at the
moment. There are no guarantees for the long term."
(Editing by Jane Baird)