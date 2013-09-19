* Acciaio halt may hurt firms with 1.8 bln euros turnover
* Italian steel bosses worried about expropriation
* Italy's climate unfavourable to enterprises- Marcegaglia
By Silvia Antonioli and Agnieszka Flak
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's Ilva, Europe's
largest steel plant, is planning to restart a furnace to boost
production from late October, unaffected by a court-ordered
freeze on assets of its owner, the Riva family, industry sources
said.
The southern Italian plant, at the centre of a lengthy
environmental scandal, will restart a blast furnace with a
capacity of about 2 million tonnes per year, which will allow it
to increase annual production to around 7.5 million tonnes, two
sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Unlike Ilva, sister company Riva Acciaio halted operations
at plants in northern Italy last week and sent home 1,400
workers after its funds were frozen as part of a probe into
alleged environmental crimes at Ilva.
Both Ilva and Riva Acciaio belong to the Riva family.
Earlier this year, tax police said they would seize assets
worth 8.1 billion euros ($10.8 billion) from the Riva family,
and a seizure order stemming from the proceedings was handed to
Riva Acciaio last week, blocking its banking operations.
The halt at Riva Acciaio, which produces around 1.5 million
tonnes of long steel products a year, is damaging steelmakers
and their suppliers, whose combined annual turnover from the
domestic market alone amounts to 1.8 billion euros ($2.4
billion), Italian business lobby Confindustria said.
"Ilva has not been affected by the latest seizure. It is
currently running with two out of its five furnaces, and it will
restart a third furnace in October," one of the sources said.
"The furnace had been halted for a reduction in demand and
to consume stocks."
An Ilva spokesman declined to comment.
Two Ilva affiliates - Taranto Energia and Ilva Servizi
Marittimi - which provide energy and shipping services to the
steel operation, were included in last week's seizure, but this
has had no immediate impact on Ilva's output, the sources said.
"They have blocked the bank account of Taranto Energia,
which made it impossible (for Taranto) to pay wages, but Ilva
has guaranteed the company's payments (including the wages), so
there is no immediate impact," the second source said.
"Things are fine for now, but Ilva lives day by day at the
moment. There are no guarantees for the long term."
EXPROPRIATION FEARS
In the course of a lengthy dispute between Riva and Italian
magistrates, which has included arrests of some members of the
family and the seizure of various assets, the government in June
appointed a commissioner to run Ilva and oversee its cleanup.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday the government
might try to put Riva Acciaio under special administration as
well, which has angered some Italian steel
entrepreneurs.
"The possibility of appealing to a special commissioner,
which de facto translates into an expropriation, is extremely
worrying," said Antonio Marcegaglia, chief executive of steel
fabricator Marcegaglia, Ilva's largest customer and also a
client of Riva Acciaio.
"The lack of a clear political line highlights a general
climate that is not favourable to the industry and to
entrepreneurs," Marcegaglia, brother of former Confindustria
boss Emma Marcegaglia, told Reuters.
Italian steel lobby Federacciai and metals association
Assofermet warned that a domino effect might hurt Riva Acciaio's
clients and its suppliers.
Caterpillar, an end-user of products made with
Riva's steel, said the Riva situation has not had an impact on
its production so far, but that, should there be a disruption,
it was prepared to implement contingency plans.
Federacciai has asked for an urgent meeting with Letta and
industry minister Flavio Zanonato to ask them to help restart
the Riva Acciaio plants to avert serious damage to the Italian
industry.
The asset freeze is driving many suppliers, already
suffering from a difficult financial environment, into a
critical situation because they are not being paid, Assofermet
president Romano Pezzotti said.
Unions have also appealed to the government to help preserve
jobs as Italy struggles with its longest postwar recession.
The government said this week it might consider changing the
law to allow Riva to operate despite the seizure.
"The big worry for Italian steelmakers is that this attempt
to expropriate companies or put them under special
administration, like they did with Ilva, can constitute a
precedent," Federacciai boss Antonio Gozzi, who is also the
chief executive of steel group Duferco, told Reuters.
Confindustria said the production halt at Riva Acciaio
could boost steel prices by up to 20 percent, but market
analysts said the European long steel products market is
oversupplied and the effect on prices might not be as pronounced
as that estimate.
Among some steelmakers likely to benefit from the situation
are Italy's Feralpi, Acciaierie Venete, ORI Martin and
Luxemburg-based competitor ArcelorMittal, according to
JP Morgan analyst Alessandro Abate.