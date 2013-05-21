MILAN May 21 Six people armed with clubs robbed
a luxury watch shop in central Milan on Tuesday, throwing petrol
bombs in the street as they made off with their loot, Italian
police said.
Two employees at the shop selling Franck Muller Swiss
watches were wounded in the robbery which took place in broad
daylight in Via della Spiga, one of the city's most renowned and
chic shopping streets.
The robbers smashed the windows of the store to steal
watches and jewels, and then lobbed four petrol bombs as they
escaped.
Police said the haul was big but had yet to be quantified as
an inventory of the shop was still under way.
The robbery occurred just as Interior Minister Angelino
Alfano announced that an additional 140 policemen would be
deployed in Milan to increase security there after a spate of
violent crimes in Italy's financial capital.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)