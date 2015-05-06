ROME May 6 Luxury watchmaker Rolex demanded an
apology on Wednesday from Italy's prime minister and interior
minister for saying that violent demonstrators who devastated
parts of Milan last week were "rich, spoiled brats with
Rolexes".
The company took out full-page advertisements in major
national newspapers to contest comments both politicians made
after police fired tear gas at protesters who threw stones and
petrol bombs and broke shop windows.
In his address to parliament on the riots - protests against
Milan's Expo global fair - Interior Minister Angelino Alfano
said police photos showed that one demonstrator who defaced a
bank window appeared to be wearing a Rolex.
"Yesterday, on the streets I saw bastards wearing hoods and
rich, spoiled brats with Rolexes," Alfano told parliament.
Later, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi thanked the citizens of
Milan for cleaning up the damage caused by "those with Rolexes
who went around destroying shop windows".
The watchmaker, which sponsors major sporting events and has
supported Milan's famous La Scala opera house, was not pleased.
Rolex's CEO for Italy, Gianpaolo Marini, wrote in the open
letter in the newspapers that the low quality of the pictures of
the violent demonstrators left considerable doubt as to whether
they were wearing Rolexes and whether they were real or the
cheap knock-offs sold on Italian streets.
He denounced "the unacceptable linking of the image of Rolex
with the devastation in Milan and the world of subversive
violence".
Both the prime minister and the interior minister had no
immediate response to the advertisement.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)